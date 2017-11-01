Pioneer Village, Searcy, AR, will host their 10th annual Fall Fest on November 4th and November 5th. The Village is a collection of late 1800’s buildings saved from throughout White County and relocated to the present location, in a village style setting. Buildings include a train depot, church/school, log house, jail, general store, trapper cabin, strawberry shed and cotton display as well as various out buildings from the farm, tools, and farming equipment. Volunteers in period costumes will be in the building and on the grounds. Living history will be presented at the Little Red School and at the Gordon Log House. Pioneer craftsmen will demonstrate such crafts as blacksmithing, spinning, quilting, hand sewing, woodworking, and rag rug making. A potter will be displaying the craft of pottery making as well as having items for sale. Other crafters will be selling items such as goat milk soaps and lotions, jewelry, duck calls, birdhouses, wooden bowls and bracelets, aprons, pioneer bonnets, cloth dolls, and more. Live farm animals will be in the Rose Bud barn. Other activities include pioneer games for children, including jump rope, tug of war, stilts and rolling hoops. We even have a larger than life cow that you can milk and not get kicked! Live music is provided by local musicians. If you play an acoustical instrument, bring it and come sit in on a jam session with others who love to make music. Cloggers will perform throughout the day on Saturday. Other groups will be line dancing both days. The Village Squares will display their square dancing skills for you as well. They will even give you a lesson or two so you can join in on the fun! We will construct on site a Native American hut, a Wickiup, consisting of an oval frame covered with brushwood or grass, which will include demonstrations. Food, kettle corn, peanut brittle and other refreshments are available. This is a fun, family oriented event. There is something for everyone regardless of age. Come on out and have a good time with the Pioneers! The hours are Saturday, November 4th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 5th from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The village is located at 1200 Higginson Street, Searcy, AR 72143. Admission and parking are free. Donations are accepted. All donations are used to maintain and improve the Village. Pioneer Village is a preservation project of the White County Historical Society, a nonprofit organization. Village volunteers are members of the Friends of Pioneer Village. For more information please call 501-580-6633, 501-278-5010 or 501-279-1010.