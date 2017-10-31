Judith “Judy” Ann Rose, age 71, of Ward went to be with her Lord Saturday, October 28, 2017. She was born on June 6, 1946 to Seburn John and Sarah “Bonnie” Adaline (Hilburn) Henry in El Paso, Texas. Throughout her life, Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had “A Heart of Gold” and readily shared blessings with others, especially those less fortunate. Judy loved her Lord and her church; it was apparent to those who spent any amount of time around her. She enjoyed the relaxing and creative art of crochet. Judy especially loved and adored her grandchildren, all four. They affectionately referred to her as “G-maw” and never doubted that they were the apple of her eye. Judy is survived by her sons; Chuck Moore, Bill Kendall and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Patrick Moore, Prudence Kendall, David Neitch and Cheyanne Neitch; step children, Chris Rose, Cathy Coleman, Tommy Rose; seven step grandchildren; her mother, Bonnie Hilburn; siblings, Dorothy Levosky, John Henry, Linda Johnsrud, David Henry, and Anna Young; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Rose and father, Seburn Henry. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 67, Beebe, AR, 72012 Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Smith – Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe. Cremation arrangements by Smith – Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com