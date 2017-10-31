Delvene Downing, 88, of Beebe, Arkansas went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 24, 2017. She taught school for forty years. She loved children and teaching them. Delvene was a great cook and loved gardening. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Downing of Little Rock; siblings Mary Dunaway of Warren, Gerald Bumpas of Beebe, Gary (Shirley) Bumpas of Beebe, Carolyn (Johnny) Polk of Searcy and Annette Branch of Hammond, Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Johnny in 1989, and her parents Roland and Cecil Bumpas, Memorials may be made to the Beebe Animal Shelter, 1401 E. Center St., Beebe, AR 72012 or First Church of The Nazarene, 104 Campground Rd., Beebe, AR 72012. Family received friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Graveside service was 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2017 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com