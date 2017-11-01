What’s Left?

Today (Tues.) is Halloween. Tonight I get to visit several Fall Festivals around this area. It’s always lots of fun seeing all the kids and their cute costumes. It seems to me that parents start getting their kids costumes ready about two months before Halloween. I remember when I was a kid, we would try to figure out something about the day before – if not that day! And, I carried that tradition forward with my son. I remember one year on Halloween, it was raining and cold, and I tried to talk my 8 year old son out of going Trick or Treating. He would not have it. So, we put a big black garbage bag on him and filled it with newspapers wadded up in it. We cut eye holes out of the front. It was fine – although I think my son was embarrassed. But – it was dark and no one knew it was him….my take on it. Anyway -hope everyone has fun tonight! Be careful! Go to your happy place! See you next week.