Carisa Diane Brock , 45, of Beebe, Arkansas was born August 22, 1972 at Jacksonville, Arkansas and she passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017. Her parents are James and Carolyn (Lindsey) Brock. She was a 1990 graduate of Beebe High School and studied music at Arkansas Tech University. Carisa worked building highways for several years. She was a member of Harrison Chapel Baptist Church, had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and play the piano and guitar. Carisa loved fishing and riding motorcycles with her father. She also loved spending time with the joy of her life, her son, Charlie. In addition to her parents, Carisa is survived by her son, C.J. Evans; two daughters, Jamie Brock and Sydney Ball; sister, Connie Betts of Clinton, and brother Tony Brock, of Searcy; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. Funeral followed at 2:00 p.m. at Smith-Westbrook funeral home. Burial was at Beebe Cemetery.