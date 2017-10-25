Lorett Nailling, 61, of Floyd, died Wednesday, October 18, 2017. She was born October 23, 1955 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of Dearl and Wanda Stroud. Lorett is survived by her husband, Ronnie Nailling; her mother, Wanda Quattlebaum; her son, Nathan Nailling (his wife Christin and their daughter Nataly); her daughter, Natalie Martin (her husband Chad and their daughters Macy and Baylor); her brother, Jeff Stroud (and his wife Ladonna); and a multitude of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends. Lorett was a joyful person and always had a big smile and a positive word to offer. She was a teacher at Beebe Schools for 32 years and brought joy to every student and colleague she worked with. Lorett was strong in her faith and her final wishes were for everyone she loved to know Jesus so they can spend forever with her in heaven. Visitation was Saturday, October 21st from 12 until 2 p.m. at Union Valley Baptist Church, Hwy 64, Beebe, Arkansas. Funeral services were held after the visitation at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. www.powellfuneralhome.net