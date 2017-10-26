What’s Left?

This week my Uncle Ernie passed away. He was my mom’s brother-in-law and lived in Benton with my mom’s sister, Jeanette. He was a fine person – just like my Aunt Jeanette. He has had several health issues over the past few years and my Aunt has taken excellent care of him. What a blessing to have her there to take care of him. I hope that we all can be there for to take care of her when she needs it. She so deserves to have some time to relax and enjoy life. A few weeks ago I took my mom, Aunt Jeanette and Uncle Ernie up to Heber Springs to eat. We were too late to go see the trout farm – which I hated. But we had a good time! I am so grateful for that last time to be with both of them to have time to talk and just enjoy them. RIP Uncle Ernie! We will miss you! See you next week!