What’s Left?

I hope you are having a good week! Looks like some cool air is finally here. I am at that stage in my life where I kind of like Fall – but I still don’t like winter. I really doubt that I will ever like winter. As long as the temps stay above 50 – preferably 60 – I am fine. But once they get below 50, I just want to stay inside. Also, I really hate having the time change twice a year. When are our legislators going to realize that Daylight Savings Time is really not worth the trouble. Maybe I am in the minority – but I don’t think so. BTW – Daylight Savings Time ends Sun., Nov. 5th. The weather was perfect for the Homecoming Parade Friday – and the game that night. I believe that was the longest Homecoming Parade I’ve ever seen. Kudos to those of you who participated! It was a long walk but at least it wasn’t too hot or too cold! I pray that our state and those surrounding us don’t get so dry that we have problems like they are in California. Please pray for those people who have lost loved ones and those who have lost their homes in the recent fires. Go to your happy place! See you next week!