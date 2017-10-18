The Beebe Arts and Crafts Festival will be held Sat., Oct. 21 at Beebe Ballpark. Admission is free for festival goers. There will be food trucks and other vendors of food. Since this year, the festival is focused on arts and crafts, there will be original art, crafts, wreaths, home decor, doll clothes and jewelry for sale. Some of the food offerings include sandwiches, corn dogs, barbecue, shaved ice, funnel cakes, lemonade and more. There will be bouncy houses, pumpkin decorating, hayrides and a pony ride. There will also be a dog adoption in the kid zone area, sponsored by Beebe Animal Control. Miss Beebe Arts and Crafts Festival Pageant will be held Friday night, Oct. 20 in the Beebe High School Auditorium. Registration is $75., deadline to register is Oct. 19. Barbecue cook-off will be held Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. with registration deadline Mon., Oct. 16th hosted by the American Legion Post 91. Car show is 10 a.m. Oct. 21 with entry fee $20. A 3 on 3 basketball tourney will also kick off at 10 a,m, – reg. deadline is Oct. 14th with entry fee $10 per person with a maximum of 5 people per team. Live music will be provided all day and there will be a dog show at noon on the Horace Taylor stage. Dog show participants fee is $25 to be paid by 11 a.m. at the pavilion.