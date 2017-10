Keep White County Beautiful – Fall countywide clean up hosted by White Co. and the City of Searcy Oct. 26-28, Thurs. & Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. At the Fair Grounds on Davis Dr., Searcy Acceptable items: reg. size tires, appliances, scrap metal, furniture, bagged trash – road side litter, all paints in dry form.