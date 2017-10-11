Beebe Badger Pork Butt Fundraiser

Christmas is just 85 days away!!! This will give you something that you will have already prepared for a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner!! The baseball team is pre-selling Smoked Pork Butts for $35.00. The sale will run from October 3rd -December 8th. Smoked Pork Butts will be picked up on Saturday, December 16th @ Pruitt Football Field House. You can see any baseball player or coach listed. Coach Mercado is located in the Career/Tech building, Coach Williams is located in the Early Childhood building, and I am located in the 7-8 Junior High Building. We would really appreciate you in helping us reach the goal of selling 500 butts!!! We sold 461 last year, so please support the Badger Baseball team!! Go Badgers!!