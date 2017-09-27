Volleyball Results

Beebe vs. Greenebrier won in 4 25-20 18-25 25-20 28-26 Autumn O’Rourke … 6 kills, 1 block Reaven Seymore …8 kills, 1 ace , 6 blocks Lani Wolfe …12 kills Farren Wilson … 2 kills Layla Wislon…5 kills, 12 assists, 3 aces (100 percent from the service line) Bailey May – 6 assist, 100 percent from the service line Brianna Duncan ….1 kill, 1 assist, 3 digs Beebe vs. Batesville 21 -25 14-25 13-25 Volley in the Valley Benton 19-25, 17-25 Vilonia 25-19, 27-25 Clarksville 25-9, 25-9 Little Rock Central 25-12, 25-17 Searcy 25-19, 25-22 Fort Smith Southside 12-25,18-25