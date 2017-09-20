Extended dumpster hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The use of city dumpsters will be free to citizens living within the city limits. Citizens must bring a current water bill as proof of residence. There will be no curb-side pickup. Items not accepted at the dumpsters include paint, shingles, tires and batteries. The dumpsters are located at 207 W. Idaho Street. Citizens can call city hall at 882-6295 with any questions.