Stoney Point UMC 70th Anniversary and Revival Services Set

Stoney Point United Methodist Church will have revival services Wednesday, Sept. 20; Thursday, Sept. 21; and Friday, Sept. 22; starting at 6:30 p.m. each night. Then, all are invited to attend the 70th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 2 p.m. Rodney Rains will be the speaker each night of the revival services. He serves as pastor for the McRae Baptist Church. Along with congregational singing, special music will be presented each night. Everyone is invited to attend these evening services. Then, on Saturday afternoon, the church invites everyone to join in celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Stoney Point UMC. The church was dedicated in October 1947 by H.H. Griffin, who served as the Searcy District Superintendent. There will be congregational singing, reading of the church history, pictorial history display, refreshments and fellowship. The Stoney Point UMC is located off Highway 64 West in Beebe on Stoney Point Church Road.