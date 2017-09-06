What’s Left?

I feel so sorry for all those in Houston and surrounding area that have been devastated by the flood waters of Hurricane Harvey. It will be years before all the destruction will be cleaned up and rebuilt. I pray for those people who do not have flood insurance and even if they do – there are things that cannot be replaced. Please give to the charity of your choice to help these people. And now we are watching Hurricane Irma that might track to the Florida area – but is now (Tues.) headed toward Puerto Rico around Thurs. morning. Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph. Wow! I can’t even imagine being in that path. Very scary! Please pray for those in the path of Hurricane Irma. I love the beach but it would be tough to have to worry about hurricanes each year – but I don’t know if it would be anymore problems than having a tornado come out of the blue. At least with hurricanes, you have a bit of advance notice. Wow – what if we could somehow harness the power of a hurricane or tornado? That would be fantastic! Go to your happy place! See you next week!