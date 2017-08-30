Beebe VFW Post 7769 along with the Auxillary and Beebe Boy Scout Troop 362 will be holding a ceremony to retire old and tattered flags on September 16, 2017. These flags are collected during the year and are properly retired once the quota is established. If you have any flags that need to be retired, bring them to the VFW Post located at 1405 E. Center St in Beebe before September 15 so that they can be included in this years retirement Flag ceremony.