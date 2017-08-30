Art of Seating opens, Giggle, Giggle, Quack at the Children’s Theatre in September 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Arts Center has several events in September commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the historic integration of Little Rock Central High School, including tours, lectures and film screenings, all in conjunction with Will Counts: The Central High School Photographs, on view through October 22. Giggle, Giggle, Quack opens at the Children’s Theatre with a Pay What You Can Preview on September 21, and runs through October 8. At the end of the month, The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design will open with a lecture and member reception. Below is a complete listing of the Arkansas Arts Center’s September programming. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit ArkansasArtsCenter.org/tickets. ACTIVITIES Friday, September 8, 2017 Feed Your Mind Friday – 12 p.m. Museum School Painting and Drawing Department Chair Robert Bean will discuss his exhibition, Personal Spaces, drawn on the walls of the Museum School Gallery. Pre-order lunch from Canvas restaurant, and it will be ready for pick-up when the discussion ends. Meet at the Stephens Inc. Visitors Center. Free. For more information, visit ArkansasArtsCenter.org or call 501-372-4000. Sunday, September 10, 2017 Super Sunday Free Family Funday – 12–3 p.m. A free art-making activity for the whole family! Alice Pratt Brown Atrium. Free. For more information, visit ArkansasArtsCenter.org or call 501-372-4000. Tuesday, September 12, 2017 June Freeman Lecture Series: The Art of Architecture – 6 p.m. The June Freeman Lecture Series presented by the Architecture and Design Network (ADN), a non-profit organization, is supported in part by the Arkansas Arts Center, the Central Arkansas Section of the Arkansas Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture and friends in the community. ADN lectures are free and open to the public. The lecture will be preceded by a reception at 5:30 p.m. Lower Lobby Lecture Hall. Free. For more information, visit ArkansasArtsCenter.org or call 501-372-4000. Thursday, September 14, 2017 Art After Hours: The History of Little Rock Central High School Lecture 6 p.m. | Wine reception 5:30 p.m. Learn more about the story behind Will Count’s images with Jodi Morris and Toni Phinisey-Webber, interpreters at the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site. After the lecture, visit the exhibition and enjoy dinner at Canvas restaurant, open until 9 p.m. Lower Lobby Lecture Hall. Free for members, $10 non-members. For more information, visit ArkansasArtsCenter.org or call 501-372-4000.