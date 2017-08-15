Billie Dale Crabtree, 87 of Beebe died Monday, August 7, 2017. He was born December 13, 1929 at Mobley, Arkansas to Burrel and Alice Lawrence Crabtree. He was a retired mechanic having worked at Stanley Wood Chevrolet in Batesville for 38 ½ years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean War and achieved the rank of Sgt. He was a charter member of The New Liberty Baptist Church in Beebe. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, D.U. Crabtree and two sisters, Kathleen Milligan and Joann Liles. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lee Ruth Crabtree of the home; two daughters, Nancy Crabtree and Janis Matlock (Tommy) both of Beebe; two brothers, Darrel Crabtree (Donna) of Sulphur Rock and Doyne Crabtree (Jane) of Benton; one sister, Mary Lou Wooldridge of North Little Rock; one grandson, Alec Matlock of Beebe; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services were Friday, August 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Qualls Funeral Home Chapel in Cave City with Bro. Tommy Camp officiating. Burial followed in the Mount View Cemetery located east of Cave City. Visitation was Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Qualls Batesville Funeral Service Chapel in Batesville. Pallbearers were Billy Milligan, Gary Milligan, Randall Crabtree, Anthony Crabtree, Tim Wooldridge and Tony Anderson. Honorary pallbearers were Condary Johnson, Tommy Matlock, Alec Matlock and Phillip Dickey.