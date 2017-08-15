Phillip Young, 55, of Beebe, Arkansas left this earthly life on August 9th, 2017. He was born October 18th, 1961 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Carolyn Sue Jefferson, the late Jemmy Jefferson and John Rycraw II. Phillip was a 1981 graduate of Beebe High School in Beebe, Arkansas. He was a devoted member of Mt. Arratt Baptist Church. He was employed by Eaton, Inc. in Searcy, Arkansas for twenty years and Wal-Mart Distribution in Searcy for twelve years. He leaves his wife of thirty-one years, Rosemary Young, to cherish his memory; his daughter Shayln Young and great Goddaughter Ava Marie Whitmore, all of Beebe. Phillip is also survived by five sisters, Tasha Whitney (Roger), Bridget Jefferson of Dallas Texas, Nita Ann Chatman (Ricky) of Beebe, Johnneta Cooper (Walter) of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Kim Johnson (Howard) of Bloomington, Illinois; three brothers, Jemmy Jefferson, Jr. (Amanda) of Wynne, Ross Jefferson (Annie) of North Little Rock and John Rycraw III (Lakeesha) of Crowley, Texas; three uncles, Douglas Young, Sr. (Jolean), Curtis Young, Sr. (Pat) and Timmy Jefferson, all of Beebe; seven aunts, Ruthena Young of Jacksonville, Dorothy Young of Little Rock, Mary Young of Dallas, Texas, Christine Weeden (Charlie), Martha Haskin (James) of Wynne, Ruthie Jean Jefferson of Wynne and Claretta Ross of Omaha, Nebraska. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Mt. Arratt Baptist Church, with burial in Beebe Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. www.smithfamilycares.com.