On Monday, February 27th, 2017, at approximately 8:03 p.m., the Beebe Police Department responded to a shooting call at 210 S. Cypress Street. Upon arrival, officers found seven-year-old Karma Wezowicz in the arms of her father, Matthew Wezowicz. The child had sustained a single gunshot wound to her head. She was transported by helicopter to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. On Saturday, March 4th, 2017, at 12:51 p.m. she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. Jeremiah Owens was found to be the person who discharged the firearm. A search warrant was obtained for Owen’s blood and when it was tested, it tested positive for Benzodiazepines and Cannabinoids. His blood alcohol level was found to be 0.118. Owens was charged with the felony offense of Manslaughter. On August 2, 2017, Jeremiah Owens appeared in the 17th Judicial Court before Judge Robert Edwards and pled guilty to Manslaughter. He was sentenced to 60 months incarceration in the Arkansas State Department of Corrections.