2017 A Day of Caring Serves Community

Unity Health recently held its 21st annual A Day of Caring. A total of 1,340 participants received assistance through the day of medical mission, which helps uninsured and underinsured residents of White County and the surrounding areas. This year, more than 450 volunteers from Unity Health and the community joined to serve at the outreach event, which was held in the newly remodeled Harding University Ganus Athletic Center. Also, 26 local organizations set up booths to provide educational materials to participants on health and social services. “We are always amazed at the remarkable turnout of volunteers and sponsors,” Unity Health Marketing Director Brooke Pryor said. “The spirit of volunteerism in our community is tremendous, and our hospital is proud to be part of a community that cares for its neighbors. Thank you to each volunteer and sponsor who served at A Day of Caring.” Physicians, physician residents, mid-level providers, dentists, eye doctors and pharmacies from the local medical community donated their time and services to see patients. As a result, 93 medical exams, 136 dental screenings and 76 eye screenings were performed and prescriptions were filled for 31 participants. Pap exams, depression screenings and blood sugar checks were also given. A total of 590 bags of school supplies and 650 pairs of shoes were given to children present. Hair stylists gave 125 haircuts, 550 bags of groceries were distributed, 370 bags of personal care items, 6o car seat safety checks were given, and 1,070 Gideon Bibles were given out to participants. Other items given out included additional personal care products, diapers, and children’s socks and underwear. Also, 1,400 lunches were distributed to participants and volunteers. A Day of Caring 2017 was sponsored by the following: Sharing Sponsors: ARcare, Arkansas State University – Beebe, CARTI, Centennial Bank, Dr. Robert E. Elliott Foundation, Eaton Corporation, Economic Recovery Consults, Edward Jones, Families, Inc., First Community Bank, First Security Bank, First United Methodist Church Thrift Shop, Kids Unlimited Learning Academy, NorthStar EMS, Radiology Associates Searcy Breast Center, Regions Bank, Simmons First Bank, Southern Bank Valley Baptist Church, Walmart Foundation, White County Community Foundation, White County Farm Bureau, Unity Health Auxiliary, and Unity Health Clinics. Caring Sponsors: Cool 104, Crain Media, Harding Press, Harding University, Harps Pharmacy, Junior Auxiliary of Searcy, Kiwanis Club of Searcy, Lions Club of Searcy, Marco’s Pizza, Quality Office, Quattlebaum Music Center, Rotary Club of Searcy, Searcy Beauty College, Stotts Drug Store, The Caring Dentist Group, The Daily Citizen, Three Rivers Edition, and White County Health Department. Photos on Pg. 10.