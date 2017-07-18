Orine Modlin, 74 of Beebe, Arkansas went to be with her heaven father on June 28, 2017. She was born on April 22, 1943 to the late Allen Wayne and Rosie Belle Modlin in El Paso, Arkansas. Orine retired from ASU Beebe where she always had a smile on her face. She is survived by her three sisters, Anne Monroe, Betty Morrow and Alene Gee (Hubert); two brothers, Danny Modlin and Michael Modlin (Kathy); and a host of other family and friends. Orine was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Dale Modlin and one sister, Kathy Nicholeson. Funeral services took place on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 2:00pm at Stoney Point Methodist Church in Beebe, Arkansas with burial following at Grizzard Cemetery in El Paso, Arkansas. Her online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com