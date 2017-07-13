What’s Left?

I was so disappointed that our city’s 4th of July celebration had to be cancelled but I totally understand and agree. There was so much rain that it flooded the field where most people would have had to park and also all the rain and lightning made it impossible for the entertainment to use their audio hook-ups, etc. It would have been a dangerous situation. I have heard that we will have a fireworks display sometime soon – I’ll give you plenty of notice so that we can – at least – see the great fireworks display that our fire department puts on. I know lots of people ended up running down to one of the local fireworks vendors and getting their own supplies and putting on their own displays that night and that is great! The weather did clear up later on. On Sunday night, July 2nd, I got to see my great-nephew watch his first fireworks display – that he could enjoy. He is 18 months old. Anyway – he was happy and sort of scared as his daddy set of those “baby” fireworks! (Thanks Robin and Kaye McClure for that memory!) I hope you are having a great week and enjoying this hot July weather (with no rain – yea!) Go to your happy place! See you next week!