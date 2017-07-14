Construction work on U.S. Highway 67 in Pulaski and Lonoke Counties requires traffic shifts onto temporary pavement. This project is part of AHTD’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 4.6 miles of U.S. Highway 67 from Vandenberg Boulevard in Jacksonville to State Highway 5 in Cabot. The highway is being widened to three lanes in each direction. More information on this $79.2 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.