Barbara Lucille Hicks, 72, of Beebe, Arkansas went to be with her Lord Wednesday, June 28, 2017. She was a member of Ward First Baptist Church and was very devoted to her faith. Funeral was Friday, June 30, 2017 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com