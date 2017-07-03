Jessie Dewaine Hooper, 71, of Beebe, Arkansas went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 28, 2017. He was retired from Westbrook Funeral Home and Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens after serving for over twenty years as a dedicated employee. He is survived by his wife Mabel; two sons, Darrin (Barbara) Hooper and Dane (Briana) Hooper; one daughter, Christina Smith; one grandson; five granddaughters; one special great-granddaughter; two brothers, Roy (Anita) Hooper and Charles Hooper; two sisters, Phyllis (Fred) Davis and Sue (Gene) Bibbs; special friend Charles (Janet) Bibbs and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to family to assist with extended medical expenses. Family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral was at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com