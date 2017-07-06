What’s Left?

I hope you had a great 4th of July holiday! It is usually one of my favorite holidays! This year, as I am writing this on Monday, July 3rd, I don’t know what the weather will be like tomorrow. Hopefully it will not interrupt any of our 4th of July plans: parade at Floyd and their full day of festivities and our celebration at the city park with fireworks that night. I will have pictures of those activities in next week’s paper and hopefully it will not include rain. No matter the weather – I hope you had a great 4th! We are very lucky to live in this country and enjoy our freedom! For those of you who might be interested, I am still doing research on the possibility of the city and maybe the school district working together to get a community center with a swimming pool. I haven’t done – proposed – a new deal yet at the council table but I wanted you to know that I am still researching prices and funding possibilities but still leaning towards proposing an added sales tax for us here in Beebe. I know it would take a while to get the money to build a facility and we would not sunset the tax because once built, the facility will still need to have maintenance and staffing, etc. In other words, there will still be added expenses for the city and/or school that would continue on down the line. Also, I am still looking at finding another exit to our city park. We need to have two exits and we now only have one. We – the mayor and myself- have talked with Judge Lincoln and we feel that the county can give us some support on this project. I believe it is of emergency/medical importance to have two exists for our park. Sometimes – like for the 4th of July – we have well over 500 people out there and if something happened, it would take a long time to get all those people out of the park. These are a couple of things that I feel strongly about and am working on as your city councilman. If you have ideas or concerns, please let me know. Go to your happy place. See you next week!