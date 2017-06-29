Parkin Archeological State Park is hosting Craft Day for Kids on Tuesday, July 4th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in the visitor center. Kids will catch a glimpse of what life was like throughout history in Parkin by creating fun crafts. Whether they make an arrowhead necklace to learn about the Mississippian Indians or a corn shuck doll to learn about the Northern Ohio School (or both!), kids will gain a new appreciation for the past…and have a great work of art to take home. Participants can stop by anytime during the event to make crafts. There is no charge for the event and no reservations are required.