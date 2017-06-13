Laynie Leigh Johnston, infant daughter of Michelle and Jacob Johnston, went to her heavenly home on Friday, June 9, 2017. Sweet, beautiful Laynie was born on June 10, 2017. Even though we said hello and goodbye to her on the same day, we are thankful that goodbye is only temporary, and we will hold her in our arms again one day. Laynie is preceded in death by her great grandfather, Weaver Cook; great grandparents, Elbert and Lura Barnett and Nathan and Maxine Johnston; and step-grandfather Jimmy Drennan. Laynie is survived by her loving mother and father, Michelle and Jacob Johnston of Romance; two brothers in the home, Avery Witty and Tyson Johnston; paternal grandmother Laverne Barnett Drennan of Romance; paternal grandfather, Rickey Johnston of Beebe; and maternal grandparents, Jenny and Mark Cook of Little Rock. She is also survived by great grandparents, Lottie Cook of Little Rock and Bennie and Jimmie Brock of Beebe; uncle Darren Johnston (Alisha) of Warrenburg, llinois; aunt Natalie Horton (Greg) of Antioch, Uncle Joey Cook (Layne) of Little Rock and Uncle Brock Cook of Little Rock. She will be missed by a host of loving cousins, Caitlin Meyers (Dillon), Maddi and Grace Johnston, Chase and Samuel Horton, Blaine Cook, and by many other aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Graveside service will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. www.SmithFamilyCares.com