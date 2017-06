Carolyn Chapman, 77, of Beebe went to be with the Lord, June 7, 2017. Survivors include children Robert Chapman, Jr., Bobbie Hicks (Tony), Nancy Gardner (Allen), Steven Chapman and Paula Hadaway. Celebration of Life will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2017 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. www.SmithFamilyCares.com