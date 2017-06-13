Sammie Jo Doss Andrews, age 89, of Batesville, formerly of Marianna, died June 11, 2017. She was born Nov. 17, 1927, in Beebe, Arkansas to Thomas Joseph Doss and Verna Westbrook Doss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Stephen Andrews and her parents. Survivors include three daughters: Tommie Louise McDonald and husband Gary of Batesville; Verna Marie Dees of Little Rock; and Nancy Ann (Nan) Bowers and husband Greg of Nashville, Tennessee. She is survived by five grandchildren: Laura Seaton and husband Jason of Batesville; Matt McDonald and wife Carmen of Batesville; Drew Dees and wife Erin of Little Rock; Katy Kuhlman and husband Rob of Washington, D.C.; and Amy Myers and husband Cameron of Atlanta. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Alyx Keller, Rhett and Grant McDonald, Mary Elizabeth and Ben Dees, and Clyde Myers. In addition, she is survived by one brother, David Westbrook Doss and his children, West Doss, Suzanne Shiner, and Deana Day. Mrs. Andrews graduated from Beebe High School, attended Ouachita Baptist University and graduated in 1948 from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where she was a Delta Gamma. After a short teaching stint in Blytheville, she married Clyde Andrews and moved to Marianna which was her home for the next 62 years. Sammie Jo taught home economics and science in the Marianna School District, was the Welcome Wagon hostess and later, created Marianna Calling Service. She was active in Junior Auxiliary, the United Methodist Women and the First United Methodist Church. She also served on the Committee of 100 for many years. In addition to caring for her family, she played bridge, enjoyed calling the Hogs, and loved to dance and drive. The family wishes to thank Dr. Verona Brown and Sammie Jo’s caregivers, Wanda James, Virginia Pruett, and the staff at Woodlawn Heights. A memorial service was held at the First United Methodist Church in Marianna, on June 13 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 59 S. Poplar Marianna, AR 72360 or The Lee County Community Foundation, 130 Robertson Ave., Marianna, AR 72360. www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/batesville