Delores Ann Short, 71, of Beebe, Arkansas went to be with the Lord June 5, 2017. She was born November 28, 1945, to Huel and Lois Turner Atkinson. Delores was a long time member of the Beebe First Church of the Nazarene, where she took great joy working in the nursery for many years. She was a devoted caregiver dedicating her life to caring for others as a nurse. Her care, compassion and sweet spirit will be missed. She is survived by her only sister, Willie Patton, along with her nieces and nephews, and many friends. Delores is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harold Short, and her parents. Visitation was at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Beebe Church of the Nazarene, with funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Short Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. www.SmithFamilyCares.com