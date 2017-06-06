Geraldine Edwards Wallace Green, 87, of Beebe, Arkansas, was born November 1, 1929 in Opal, Arkansas. Geraldine went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2017. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Geri worked forty-five years, serving others as an operating room nurse. She was a member of Beebe First Baptist Church. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents, Henry M. and Maggie Edwards and her late husbands James W. Wallace and Joe C. Green. She was also preceded by her son, Larry J. Johnson, brother Henry Oneal Edwards, and sister Molly B. Madding. Geraldine is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Mary Ellen and John Matte of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Reneé and Tim Miller of Tampa, Florida; brother Thomas Buddy and Kay Edwards of Oil Trough, Arkansas; daughter-in-law Lenora Johnson of Beebe, Arkansas; and grandchildren John Johnson, Melinda Nash, and Lora Fones. She is also survived by great grandchildren, cousins and friends. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation of the care given to our loving mother for the last two years, by Leah Kean, Sandra Williams and Theresa Whitlow. Family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeralwas 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com