Beebe Water and Sewer Department has been located in the same building with Beebe Police Department for many, many years. But on May 8th, they opened their new office at #27 Hwy 64 W, Suite C – which is in the Plantation Realty strip mall. The new location has a drive-thru window which allows patrons to drive up and pay their water and sewer bill and never leave their vehicle. “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people about our new location,” said office manager Carol Onks. “We really like it and we hope all our patrons will, too!” When you are heading west on Hwy. 64, you turn into the Plantation Realty strip mall and the water department is on the west side. You just drive to the far right and the drive-thru window is right there on your left. Of course, if you like, you can still go inside the office to pay your water and sewer bill and check out their new and spacious office. Hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.