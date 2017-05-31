Beebe Spring Clean-Up Extended Through June 30th

Due to a rainy May, Beebe Spring Clean-Up has been extended through June 30th. Use of the city dumpsters, located at 207 W. Idaho, will be free to Beebe citizens residing within the city limits. Please bring a water bill for proof of residency. Items not accepted include paint, tires, shingles and wet batteries. Curbside pick-up will not be available. For more information, please call Beebe City Hall at 882-6295.