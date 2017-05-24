Volunteers Needed for Special Olympics Summer Games at Harding

Harding University will host the Special Olympics Arkansas summer games May 25-27, marking the 24th consecutive year the event has been held on the University’s campus. University President Bruce McLarty will welcome athletes and guests at the opening ceremonies Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend in support of the program, and event volunteers are needed throughout the weekend to serve food or accompany athletes to and from events. Those interested in volunteering should contact 501-771-0222. Event day volunteers should check-in at the concession stand at First Security Stadium. Opening ceremonies kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, and activities last through closing ceremonies at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Nearly 2,000 athletes and 500 coaches are expected to attend and participate in seven sports. Event categories include aquatics, athletics, bocce, flag football, golf, powerlifting, softball and cheerleading, which is new this year. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsarkansas.org.