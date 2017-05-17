What’s Left?

I hope you had a great Mother’s Day and graduation – if you attended. The administration made a gutsy call to go ahead and have graduation outdoors – even though we had a couple of torrential rains during the day. But the bet paid off – and graduation was only dampened by a short mist of rain that lasted about 5 min. – but there was a pretty strong wind out of the north (14 mph). I beleive that was the coldest graduation (outdoors) that I have ever attended – and as I’ve told you in the past, I’ve attended about 98% of them. But I’m glad it was outside. Everyone had more room and it was a great graduation! Congratulations BHS Class of 2017! You’ve done well and we expect even more in the future! Good luck! Go to your happy place! See you next week!