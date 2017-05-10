What’s Left?

This Sunday, May 14th is Mother’s Day! I hope you and your family have a great celebration planned to honor your mother/grandmother/aunt or whomever has played that role in your life. I am lucky that my 89 yr. old mother is still in my life. She surprises me almost every day at what she knows, remembers, figures out, and likes. It is a fun thing to live with her and see the behavior that allows you to be 89-yrs. old and be as mobile and functional as she is. Granted – lots of it is genetic but also much of it is how you take care of yourself. My grandmother, my mother’s mom, lived to be almost 102. And much of that was genetics and also from the good care she got from my sweet Aunt Lillian – who died at about 82 or 83 – way too soon. But she took excellent care of my Mama Kate. I hope I am taking care – where needed – of my mother. Although I know that I fail in many areas – but perhaps I make up for it in others. Anyway, I feel like I am doing the best I can on a daily basis and it is not a burden at all. My mother is very helpful to me and just entertaining to be around. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! I hope you have a great one! Love you! Go to your happy place! See you next week!