Council Meets

The Beebe City Council met Monday night, April 24, for their regular monthly meeting. Items approved by the council included: • Approval of $14,000 for the Police Dept. for tasers and body cameras for additional policemen, • Approval to purchase 2017 Ram 2500 from Orr Chrysler Dodge Jeep at $23,762. for the Street Dept., • Approval of a check for $166,832.80 , • Approval of check for $11,900 for Kubota tractor to Henard Utility Products – which included $5,000 trade-in for older tractor