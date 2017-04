Fried catfish, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies and the best homemade desserts around will be the fare at the El Paso Community’s annual fish fry Friday, May 5 at the Community Center. Serving begins at 6:00 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will benefit the newly opened El Paso Library and the park and playground. For more information, call 501.796.3593.