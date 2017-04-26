Beebe Fire Department Hosts Open House, Dedicates New Firetruck

The Beebe Fire Department celebrated their new Ladder 2 firetruck with an Open House and “push in” ceremony Saturday, April 22nd. Beebe Fire Dept. District Chief Vaudie McAfee explained that the “push in” ceremony is a traditional even that comes from back in the era when fire pumpers were horse-driven and they were washed off after a fire and then the pumper was pushed back into the station ready for the next fire. Several of Beebe’s Volunteer Firemen took part in this push-in ceremony and surprisingly – pushed the huge firetruck into the fire station bay with not much effort. The new firetruck Ladder 2 is a custom-built, Cummins powered quint – which means it has five functions: pumper, tanker, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders. It is a 2017 quint and will carry up to six firefighters and has a 77-foot aerial ladder. It was custom manufactured by Ferrara Fire Apparatus with custom features just for the City of Beebe. It has a 500-gallon water supply and can pump 1,750 gallons per minute. The “old” Ladder truck which was purchased by the city in 2003, will be placed at Station 3. The Beebe Volunteer Fire Department served lunch and let the children explore the various fire trucks which were on display at the fire department.