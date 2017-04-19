White County Farm Bureau Board members Jacky Reaper and Bobby Cofer loaded 36 bales of Reaper’s Bermuda grass hay to go to Kansas to help an eighty-seven year old farmer who lost his pastures and some of his cattle in the recent wildfires near Liberal, Kansas. Cofer found out about this farmer through the man’s neighbor who has relatives in Searcy. Cofer and his son, Daniel, will deliver the hay on his semi and trailer. The diesel fuel is being donated by Johnny Brock Excavating. This a great example of farmers helping farmers as so many have during this recent tragedy in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.