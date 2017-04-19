Six Arrested After Seven-month Investigation

ROMANCE – Three White County residents and three Pope County residents have been arrested in connection with illegal hunting in Colorado and Arkansas. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked jointly in the investigation. Three of those arrested live in White County near Romance and were charged with 115 game violations. Daniel Ross, Hunter Ross and a juvenile have been charged with multiple counts of hunting wildlife in a closed season, hunting at night, transporting illegally taken wildlife and several other violations. Investigation into the White County operation led to three arrests near Hector in Pope County. Kelly “Bubba” Samuels, Kirk Killins and Daron Killins were arrested on a total of 54 game violations. The charges include multiple counts of night hunting, hunting during a closed season and big game tagging requirements. The investigation began in September 2016, followed by search warrants served on several White County residences and Xtreme Taxidermy near Romance. Several items taken as evidence during the searches revealed a connection to the Pope County violations.