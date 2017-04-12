What’s Left?

This week my sister celebrated her birthday (not saying which one) but it reminded me of what we were doing this time last year. In 2016, on her birthday, my sister was in re-hab at White County Medical Center South. They were so nice to her there and she had a great experience and really improved there. The physical therapists were great! We celebrated her birthday there in her room – cake, hats, those little whistle things. It was fun but I was longing for her to be able to go home – as was she. Now, she has been home since about May of last year. It has been a struggle for her to improve and to keep positive but she has done it. This year, I was so thankful for her improvements. This is going to be a good year for her and it makes me happy to think about how far she has come. This is my happy place. See you next week!