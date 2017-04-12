Beebe School Board Recognizes Art Winners; Governor’s School Selections; Hears of Summer Reading Program

The Beebe School Board met for their regular monthly meeting Monday night, April 10th. The Board recognizes Ms. Laura Bevell’s art students exhibit winners. Students recognized by the board were: Izabel McCane, Nova Morrison, Emily Yaeger, Matthew Flenor and Nathaniel Watkins. Not present: Katlyn Gordan, Olivia Anderson, and Keaton Brundage. The board recognized the largest group of students ever selected for Governor’s School. They are led by Ms. Tammy Deaton, G/T Coordinator and are: Logan Archer – Instrumental Music; Bethany Bunting – English Language Arts; Promise Collier – Visual Arts; Gwendolyn Daniels – Social Science; Emily Dobbs- Instrumental Music; Mary Durr- Social Science; Leila Eskandarian – Choral Music; Faith Fasset – visual Arts; Blake Gordon – Choral Music; Jacelyn Hall- Social Science; Sarah Peterson – English Language Arts and Logan Schwenk – Social Science. Ms. Theresa Gilliam, Dir. of Inst. shared plans for the summer reading program. The summer plan is to go to the outlying areas of the district, as well as in town, and provide instruction one day a week with the other four days being used as reading days. Ms. Gilliam said that they have had volunteers from Beebe, El Paso and Floyd. The Beebe District has developed a literacy plan for grades Prek-6 to catch students up before they get behind. There are currently about 60% of our students coming to kindergarten already behind. In Personnel matters: the board accepted: A. Resignations – Kaye Finley, media specialist; Lisa Swab, Prek Para; Misty Christopher, cafeteria. Best wishes to these employees, and wonderful retirement wishes to Ms. Finley. She has been with us 39 years, not counting her school years ☺. Happy retirement, Ms. Finley! B. Employ New Staff – Audra Higgins, Head Volleyball Coach and Language Arts teacher; Amber Tapp, High School Secretary C. Transfers – Allison Shuttleworth, from Beebe Elementary interventionist to Early Childhood literacy coach; Fumiko Stinett, from kindergarten teacher to Early Childhood interventionist; Amanda Cozad, from first-grade teacher to kindergarten teacher; Emily Raney, from first-grade teacher to kindergarten teacher; Tiffany Werner Camp, from paraprofessional to first-grade teacher; Tosha Handley, from Middle School nurse to Beebe Elementary nurse D. Contract Changes – Kelli Faith, from 207 days to 185 days; Leslie Curry, from 207 days to 226 day contract; Shonta Windorf, from 226 day contract to 207; Carla Choate, from 228 day contract to 245 day. In Action items, the board approved making application to ADE for bond refunding. “ We have 2012 bonds with a call date of August 1, 2017,” Dr. Shook explained. “ We can refinance part of them and receive about $460,000 in accelerated refunding over the next three years. This may be used for any project the district needs at this time.” Jack Truemper, our financial advisor was here to discuss. In other action, the board: • Approved Certified Salary Schedule for 2017-18 – all salary schedules and stipend schedules were approved – with no changes • Classified Salary Schedule for 2017-18 and Stipend schedule for 2017-18 were approved • Calendar for 2017-18 – The calendar proposal from PPC was approved (full calendar on Pg. 4 of this issue) • Purchase of Mower- the board approved a recommendation to purchase a new mower from Greenway Equipment – price was $8,750 after trade in of an old mower and old tractor • Purchases over $10,000 were approved – Beebe Elementary, Play by Design $16,391.03 and two POs to NCA for cheerleading camp $5,883 each. In Informational Reports the board heard of end-of-year activities, graduation day of May 12 at 7:30 at Bro Erwin Stadium and heard that the bookmobile received $750 grant from White County Foundation.