City’s Special Investigations Unit Makes Several Arrests

The following information was released by detectives of the Special Investigations Unit assigned to the Office of Mayor Mike Robertson: At approx. 2:20 p.m., March 31st, 2017, Detectives of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) driving an unmarked police unit, observed a 2010 red Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by a white male, east bound on W. Dewitt Henry Dr. and that the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The detectives also observed that the driver was driving extremely close to a flatbed trailer being pulled by a pick up truck. At the intersection of W. Dewitt Henry and W. Mississippi Street, the red Cobalt turned right onto Miss. St. The emergency lights were activated in the detective’s vehicle and the vehicle failed to yield but rather accelerated in an attempt to evade the officers. The vehicle turned left onto Orange Street and ignored a stop sign as it continued to accelerate and then turned right onto W. Dewitt Henry once again and continued to flee the police unit’s lights and siren. BBPD Dispatch had been notified of the pursuit and additional officers in marked police units responded to the pursuit call. The driver of the car was observed entering the on-coming lane several times and speeding through additional stop signs. The chase ended when the police units had blocked all avenues of escape and stopped on W. College Street near the intersection of Orange St. The first officer to make contact with the driver was Andrew Napolitano. The driver was later identified as Jeffery Todd Fisher, 49, of Beebe and he was determined to be on active felony probation. Subsequently, Fisher was charged with felony charges of: Possession of Meth for purpose to deliver (approx. 9.8 grams), fleeing a vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. Misdemeanor charges on Fisher were: No seat belt, following too closely, driving with license suspended, no proof of insurance, resisting arrest, refused chemical test, and driving while intoxicated. A search warrant was obtained by Officer Blake Rogers to draw blood from Fisher and the sample was obtained through the White county Medical Center. Fisher was then transported to the White County Detention Center and held in lieu of a $54,875 bond. At 6:01 a.m., April 4th, 2017, a search warrant obtained by the SIU was executed on the residence of Eugene D. Scott, 46, at 302 Baker Street. During the course of the search, approx. 2 ounces of methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, marijuana along with prescription medication believed to be hydrocodone and alprazolam were seized. The following individuals were arrested and are identified as: 1. Eugene D. Scott, charges relating to Scott at this time are: possession of meth for purpose to deliver, possession of meth paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises- drug free zone, possession of alprazolam (xanax) for purpose to deliver. Scott was transported to the Beebe Police Dept. for processing and then taken to the White County Jail and incarcerated in lieu of a $75,000 bond. 2. Tammy E. Dates, 36, charged with possession of meth for purpose to deliver, possession of meth paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises and possession of hydrocodone for purpose of delivery. Dates was incarcerated in the White County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond. 3. Mia Desha Hightower, 48, was charged with the misdemeanor drug charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hightower was incarcerated in lieu of a $4,300 bond. Detective Dickson also reported the seizure of a cell phone and $245. in cash. Officer Caleb Crump of the Beebe P.D. participated with the entry team of the above mentioned address. Officer Crump has undergone specialized training and is assigned to an area emergency response team based in Lonoke county. Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Bufford was the on-scene commander of the team.