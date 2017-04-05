Clinton “Buddy” Sellers, 90, of Beebe, Arkansas passed away April 3, 2017 in Beebe. He was born May 30, 1926 in Jackson, Missouri to Orie and Henretta Sellers. He served as a Deacon at DaySprings Missionary Baptist Church, and was a World War II Army Veteran, and farmer/contractor by trade. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and five sisters. Buddy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Evelena Sellers; two daughters, Barbara Baum (Leon) and Sharon Phillips (Butch). He will be missed by his three grandchildren, Tracy Jackson (Jody), Tammy Taylor, and Mindi Polk (Brad). He had five great-grandchildren, Danna, Brittany, and Brooke Jackson, and Makayla and Braxton Polk, and a host of nieces and nephews that will miss him dearly. The Sellers family would like to convey a special thanks to Sheila Taylor, Jeannie and Vivian Gavin who provided great care for Mr. Sellers. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2017, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Smith – Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com