What’s Left?

I hope you are having a great week! The weather is like a roller coaster – one day warm – the next day cool – typical Arkansas in the spring, right? I believe Pres. Trump’s real test has come as I am hearing of gas attack in Syria that has killed women and children under Assad regime. We cannot ignore this atrocity in our world today! We shall see what happens. When you think about all the things going on in the world today – it is scary. All we can do is pray. I guess that is all we can do most of the time. Go to your happy place. See you next week!