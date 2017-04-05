Beebe Police Department Recent Felony Adjudications

Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew released the following information regarding recent felony adjudications, from the White County Circuit Court, involving the Beebe Police Department. On September 7, 2016, Captain Brian Duke and Detective Misty Goss responded to a call at 110 Mockingbird Cove in Beebe, for a welfare check on a minor. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a car setting in the driveway with the doors open. Inside the car was a 19-month-old male and a female, later identified as J’Neen Ruth, age 29. Ruth was found lying back in the driver’s seat with an open knife in her hand. She was instructed to close the knife but she was acting lethargic and only responded after several prompts by officers. Officers stated it appeared Ruth was living in the vehicle with the child. The child was found to be dressed inappropriately with heavy winter pajamas and he exhibited signs of heat exhaustion. He also had a large protruding knot on his forehead and bruising on the front and back of his legs. He was transported by ambulance to the White County Medical Center. Officers searched the vehicle subsequent to Ruth’s arrest and found multiple items of drug paraphernalia, loose pills and prescription bottles that were all within reach of the baby. On March 9, 2017, J’Neen Ruth was convicted of Aggravated Assault On A Family Member, Terroristic Threatening First Degree x two, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor and Domestic Batter In The Second Degree. She was sentenced to 96 months’ probation and was fined $2535. On November 17, 2016, Officer Bryon Hightower observed a vehicle fail to yield the right away at the intersection of North Main and West Dewitt Henry Drive. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the driver to be Alexander Owens, age 25 of Beebe. Owens was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license and he had an outstanding warrant out of the Carlisle Police Department. Once Owens was taken into custody on the warrant officers found a glass smoking device in plain view on the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was made and a small plastic baggie containing Methamphetamine was also found. In February, Alexander Owens was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine and for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia to Inhale Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 60 months’ probation and was fined $1635. On December 8, 2016, Officer Seth Carruth, Officer Brett Shippee and Detective Steven Hall were dispatched to Jordan’s Kwik Stop at 101 West Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe. Upon their arrival, store employees informed the officers that a female, later identified as Mandy Butkovich, had attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. The counterfeit bill is one of many that has been passed in our city that looks like an authentic bill but has the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” displayed on it. Mandy Butkovich confessed to the crime and in February she was sentenced to 54 months’ incarceration in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and was also fined $510. On November 5, 2016, Officer Seth Carruth was dispatched to Double Bee’s Gas Station at 1104 West Mississippi Street on a call of a female, later identified as Peggy Duren, age 38 of Ward, passed out in her car. Officer Carruth made contact with Duren and, after he was able to get her awake, he asked her to step out of the vehicle. Upon her exiting the vehicle Officer Carruth observed that she was unsteady on her feet, her speech was very fast and she appeared to be very confused. She was found to be a parolee, on active supervision, who had signed a search wavier. Suspecting that her behavior was caused by drugs Officer Carruth conducted a search of her vehicle. Inside the vehicle, he found three small bags of Methamphetamine and a small glass lightbulb that had been used as a smoking device. In February Peggy Duren was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine and for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 18 months’ incarceration in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and was fined $635.