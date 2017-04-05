Beebe Public Board Meeting

Beebe Board Room April 10, 2017 Regular Meeting, 6:30 P.M. I.. Call to Order 6:30 P.M. II. Approval of Agenda III. Informational Reports 1.Young Artists Exhibit Winners, Ms. Laura Bevell and Ms. Lisa Smith, Art Teachers 2. Governor’s School Participants, Ms. Tammy Deaton, G/T Coordinator 3.Summer Reading Program, Ms. Theresa Gilliam, Director of Instruction and Dr. Kay Calvert, Summer Reading Coordinator IV. Personnel A.Resignations B.Employ New Staff V. Consent Agenda * March Minutes and March Financial Report VI. Action Items A.Certified Salary Schedule for 2017-18 B.Classified Salary Schedule for 2017-18 C.Stipend Schedule for 2017-18 D. Calendar for 2017-18 E. Purchase of Mower F.Purchases over $10,000 VII. Informational Reports A. End-of-Year Activities B. Graduation – May 12 @ 7:30 Bro Erwin Stadium